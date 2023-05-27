Class 10 Student Falls Off School Terrace in UP’s Ayodhya CCTV Footage Viral

There is shocking news coming out related to the death of a student. Yes, you heard right a 10th-class student passed away and his death news is the headline of the news channel. The dead student is identified as a girl who was studying in the 10th class and she died under mysterious circumstances. This death news attracts the interest of many people and lots of social media users are expressing curiosity about her death. Let us know what happened to her, the cause of her death, and some more details related to her demise in this article, so read continuously.

This incident took place at around 08:45 am on Friday 26 May 2023 at Sunbeam School in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India. The victim was a student in 10th class and now her death news is creating a storm on the internet sites. In a report, she died from falling from the terrace of her school located in the city and her death is still under mysterious circumstances. The parents of the deceased girl shared that she was being called to school despite summer vacations. Currently, this news is running in the trends of the news and the internet sites. Scroll down to know more about this incident.

Class 10 Student Falls Off School Terrace in UP’s

After this incident, the school called the police and also informed the parents of the victim who died after falling from the terrace of her school. According to the police reports, police received a call at around 10:00 am and they arrived at the incident scene. It is shared that the girl was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital where the doctors confirms her death. She gets major injuries in this falling incident and sustained her life against her injuries. Her family shared that there is a possibility of foul play and her father said that she could not have died after falling off a swing.

There is a video also coming out 39 seconds that is also gathering so much attention from the people. In this video, it is seen that a girl fall down to the floor but she was alive after failing and took her last breath at the hospital. Many people are sharing their condolences for her demise and supporting her family at this painful moment. The investigation is still ongoing but not much information has been shared by the authorities.