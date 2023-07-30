Class 11 Student Commit Suicide Due To Study Pressure, Written In Suicide Note

An 11th-standard boy committed after he trusted study pressure. The viral news is from East Delhi’s Chander Vihar. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines and creating a huge controversy. Sometimes overpressure of studying can make someone’s life end. This big step boy takes after the overpressure by his presents. This news is circulating all around the internet. People are hugely searching for viral news. Now, people’s mind questions are raised that overpressure can make a student’s life end. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so keep following this page to know more viral news.

Class 11 Student Commit Suicide Due To Study Pressure

According to the sources, an 11 standard boy from east Delhi’s Chander Vihar area committed suicide after trusting study pressure. He also wrote a letter in which he mention study pressure in the suicide note. The boy was only 16 years old last the time of his death. This incident happened on Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Chander Vihar. As per the reports, he hanged himself in the bathroom of his house. The incident sheds light on the critical role that parents, educators, and society at large must play in providing support and fostering an environment conducive to the emotional well-being of young individuals.

In addition to emotional support, individuals struggling with mental health issues, including suicidal thoughts, require professional intervention. Schools and communities should promote access to mental health resources, including counselors and therapists, who can provide guidance, therapy, and appropriate interventions. Education in schools should not only focus on academic subjects but also provide comprehensive training on mental health awareness. There are many things that should school authorities need to focus on the students. Further, the boy expressed his frustration due to over-study pressure. Stay connected to know more.

The police department also revealed the identification of the victim. The boy’s name was Ankit Badola. He was only 16 years old. He was studying in 11th standard. He was studying at National Victor School. The boy’s dead body was found hanging in the bathroom. He tied the roop to the window rod and then take this big step. Their local people called around 7:06 am to the PCR. The boy also wrote a suicide note in which he wrote that he is frustrated. He also wrote that his parents put a lot of pressure on him for his studies. His father is architecture and his elder sister is studying at Delhi University. Still, the investigation is ongoing.