The horrifying news that we are sharing today is from Belgrade, the capital of Serbia, a country in South East Europe. The tragic incident took place in a primary school where a teenage boy opened fire in the school and one person was killed and many children are seriously injured. The terrifying incident has spread a wave of terror across the country and worldwide. As the news surfaced on the internet people are filled with grief and shocked to know the information. The incident of school shootings is not new but in Siberia country, the incident of mass shootings has shocked the people. Go through the whole article to get the entire info about the mass shooting by a teenage boy in Belgrade, the Siberian capital.

It has been reported that a teenage boy, a seventh-grade student opened fire in a school in central Belgrade. The police informed the media that they received a call about the horrific incident that happened at Vladislav Ribnikar’s primary school. The police received the call at around 8.40 am. The police rushed to the school and it was reported that the guard of the school was killed as he was trying to defend the children. The reports also tell us that several students have been injured and many children are in critical condition. The local people and parents are shattered by this terrifying and painful incident. The parents of the children rushed to the school and tried to find out about their kids.

Class 7 Boy Opens Fire in Serbian School

Local media footage of arresting the suspected student and commotion around the school have horrified the people. It has been reported that a seventh-grade student brought his father’s gun to school and fired several shots in the school after some time as he reached the school. The sources tell us that the boy first shot his teacher and she managed to escape and in no time the boy fired many times. The police arrested the boy and are investigating further about the incident. However one of the parents of a girl shared that his daughter told him that the boy was a quiet child.

The people nearby told that they saw the kids running out of the school, screaming. People are stunned by the tragic incident as mass shootings are rare in Siberia because of strict gun laws. The injured students and teachers have been admitted to the hospital. The whole atmosphere is panic in the city. Further investigations are ongoing. We will be back to you whenever we sourced more info about this incident. Stay tuned………