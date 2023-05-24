Claude Noel Cause of Death? Tobagonian Professional Boxer Passed Away at 74

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very well-known boxer Claude Noel has passed away. He was the Tobagonian Boxing champion who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 74 on Sunday. Since his passing news has come internet as soon as this news went viral on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Claude Noel was a former Tobagonian professional boxer. During his profession, which traverse from 1973 to 1984, Noel held the WBA World Lightweight title and the Commonwealth Lightweight title. He started his career on 13 November 1973 fighting in Port of Spain, he beat Art de Freitas by second-round knockout. He profitable contested his first title, the Trinidad and Tobago Lightweight title, after a run of four triumphs. He also made his first attempt to win a portion of the world championship on 16 June 1979. He was a hardworking person because of this he achieved great success in his career. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Claude Noel Cause of Death?

Professional boxer Claude Noel is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Sunday 21 May 2023 when he was 74 years old. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very stunned and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, a very well-known boxer was born on 25 July in Roxborough, Tobago. He was a very talented person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very sad and broken as no one thought he would lose his life suddenly. Now many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Claude Noel’s soul rest in peace. Stay connected with Dekh News for more updates.