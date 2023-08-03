Claudia Voight Cause of Death? Connecticut News Anchor Drops Bombshell Secret

Recently Heidi Voight has come on the internet and is trending on social media platforms. Heidi Voight a famous Connecticut news anchor disclosed her mother’s death in February. Recently she revealed her mother’s death. She said that her mom’s demise was not a medical incident as originally reported but the result of the horrifying killing. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

The NBC Connecticut commentator stated that to cover the investigation into the case, she had a keep the reality concealed from the people. On Monday Voight shared on Instagram an emotional note in which she said she and her family were “”carrying this painful secret” for many months. My mom’s demise was not natural, nor peaceful. My mom was killed violently in the place where she should have felt safest. Our quietness was required to cover the early stages of the intense criminal investigation. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Claudia Voight Cause of Death?

As per the Vermont police report, Heidi Voight’s mom Claudia M Voight’s demise has been investigated as a homicide. The department announced Monday, 31 July 2023 that the mysteriousness of the inquiry was required to provide the case’s integrity. On 20 February, Heidi Voight’s mother’s body was first found in her home in Windham, Vermont. Originally, detectives believed that she passed away because of natural causes. However, autopsy information disclosed that Claudia was killed by compressions to her neck, leading to the death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, police thought the lady was targeted by the killer and said that there was no direct threat to the public. However, police withheld from revealing whether any suspects in link to Claudia's murder were identified. When the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that. In the painful message posted on Instagram, Heidi expressed her gratitude to her news viewers for their support.