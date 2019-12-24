CLAW launches gaming earphones Price at Rs 1,490 Specification Features Images :- CLAW, which is an audio manufacturer, finally announced the launch of its most anticipated G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones with Boom Microphone for Mobile Phones, PC as well as Consoles. This newly launched gaming earphones are available in two different colours variants and hose are Black or Red. At the present date, the G11 is now available for purchase at leading online and retail stores for the price tag of Rs 1,490.

For gaming sessions, the CLAW G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones are an ideal choice of audio gear and the plus point is that it is no bulky headsets to hold you back, and now you can game anywhere and everywhere with clarity as well as precision.

Some of the Key Features of CLAW G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones are as follows:

The G11 Dual Driver Gaming Earphones comes with 360 degree dual mics. The earphones are designed for mobile gamers’ on the go who do not want the trouble of carrying around a heavy pair of headphones.

It also comes with the dual 6mm dynamic drivers produce powerful bass as well as crisp audio giving you an immersive surround sound field so you can hear footsteps, gunshots as well as other important sounds clearly knowing correctly where your enemy is located at all times. It will keep you focused on the game by obstructing all outside distractions.

The dual 6mm drivers power the G11 Gaming earphones that promise powerful bass and crisp audio. CLAW also claims rich 360 degree sound that are going to ensure the user can hear audio with good spatial awareness, a little that is crucial for gaming. On the other hand, the earphones are an in-ear style that offer excellent noise isolation with a comfortable fit.

The detachable boom mic is 360 degree adjustable to pick up your voice very clearly delivering precise and smooth communication.

Its in line controls are also accessible with the Multi-function button together with a Volume Control slider as well as a Mic Mute switch. The earphones are also constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while the 3.5mm gold-plated plug is angled at 45 degrees.

The 1.2 m cable has been constructed with a rugged textured TPE material while on the other hand the 3.5mm gold-plated plug has a 45 degree angle to increase its durability. In addition to that, it also included is a 3.5 mm to 2 x 3.5 mm PC adapter that make sure the compatibility with all your devices.