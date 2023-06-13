Clip: Deer Eats Snake On A Roadside Video Goes Viral on Social Media WATCH

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. As per National Geography, the generally considered herbivores animals having a staple diet as green plants, sometimes resort to eating meat, but this generally happens when they lack minerals like phosphorous, calcium, and salt in their bodies. This also happens during the winter season or when plants are scarce in the environment they are living in.

A video showing a deer eating a snake has gone viral on Twitter. The fascinating viral video is shared by an IFS officer Susanta Nanda, known for sharing amazing wildlife videos on his social media handle. In the video, a deer can be seen standing by the roadside in a forest area and chewing on a snake. The man recording the video can be heard in the background, “Is he eating a snake?” Along with the viral video, the caption reads, “Cameras are helping us understand Nature better. Yes. Herbivorous animals do eat snakes at times.” The video has raked millions of views and a plethora of comments.

Deer Eats Snake On A Roadside

Deer Eats Snake On A Roadside

The video was re-shared by another Twitter user Science Girl, where she explains the unusual behavior of the animal, "Deer are herbivores and classified as ruminants because of their rumen, which helps them digest tough plant matter like cellulose. But if food is scarce or they lack minerals such as calcium and phosphorus, they may eat meat Watch this one eat a snake."

