CNG vs GNA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup DR Congo vs Guinea African Cup of Nations

It is coming forward that the African Cup of Nations League is back with the next match and it is creating excitement among football fans. Yes, the tournament is back with its next match and it is fixed to be played between the teams DR Congo (CNG) and the opponent team Guinea (GNA). Both teams have a massive number of fans worldwide who are waiting for this match. It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 3 February 2024 and it will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, a multi-purpose stadium also known as the National Stadium of the Ivory Coast. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

This tournament began recently and all the teams performed their best in their previous games. Both teams have played a total of three matches in this league and are now going to play their first head-to-head match. DR Congo has faced three draws in the last matches and the team is presently ranked 2nd in the Group F of the points table. On the other side, Guinea has faced one win, one draw, or one loss and the team ranked 3rd in Group C of the points table.

CNG vs GNA (DR Congo vs Guinea) Match Details

Match: DR Congo vs Guinea (CNG vs GNA)

Tournament: African Cup of Nations

Date: Saturday, 3rd February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe

CNG vs GNA (DR Congo vs Guinea) Starting 11

DR Congo (CNG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lionel Mpasi, 2. Chancel Mbemba, 3. Arthur Masuaku, 4. Gedeon Kalulu, 5. Dylan Batubinsika, 6. Yoane Wissa, 7. Gael Kakuta, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 9. Charles Pickel, 10. Fiston Mayele, 11. Silas Katompa Mvumpa

Guinea (GNA) Possible Starting 11 1.Ibrahim Kone, 2. Issiaga-Sylla, 3. Mouctar Diakhaby, 4. Ibrahim Diakite, 5. Julian Jeanvier, 6. Amadou Diawara, 7. Mory Konate, 8. Aguibou Camara, 9. Sekou Sylla, 10. Mohammad Bayo, 11. Morgan Guilavogui

This upcoming match is the 4th football match of both teams and it is set to live broadcast on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then DR Congo has more possibility to face victory in this upcoming match against the team Guinea. However, nothing can be said too early before this match but it will be one of the best matches of this league. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles.