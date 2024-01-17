CNG vs ZAM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Llineup DR Congo vs Zambia African Cup of Nations League

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next football match of the African Cup of Nations. Yes, you heard right the tournament is back with its next football match which is fixed to take place at Stade de San Pedro. It will be played between the teams: DR Congo (CNG) and the team Zambia (ZAM). This match will begin play at 01:30 am on Thursday 18 January 2024. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this football match Let us know some more details related to this match, so read it completely.

At present, information about the past performance of both teams is not available. It is reported that this league has started recently and this football match is the fourth match of this league. Both of the teams are going to play their first match in this league and this is the first face-to-face match of both teams. There are a lot of expectations attached to this upcoming match and it is being said that this match will be the best match of this league. Players from both the teams are strong and active and they will give their best till the end and this will make the match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

CNG vs ZAM (DR Congo vs Zambia) Match Details

Match: DR Congo vs Zambia (CNG vs ZAM)

Tournament: African Cup of Nations League

Date: Thursday, 18th January 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

CNG vs ZAM Venue: Stade de San Pedro

CNG vs ZAM (DR Congo vs Zambia) Starting 11

DR Congo (CNG) Possible Starting 11 1.Lionel Mpasi, 2. Chancel Mbemba, 3. Arthur Masuaku, 4. Gedeon Kalulu, 5. Dylan Batubinsika, 6. Yoane Wissa, 7. Gael Kakuta, 8. Samuel Moutoussamy, 9. Aaron Tshibola, 10. Theo Bongonda, 11. Cedric Bakambu

Zambia (ZAM) Possible Starting 11 1.Lawrence Mulenga, 2. Stoppila Sunzu, 3. Frankie Musonda, 4. Tandi Mwape, 5. Rodrick Kabwe, 6. Kelvin Kapumbu, 7. Kings-Kangwa, 8. Emmanuel Banda, 9. Lubambo Musonda, 10. Patson Daka, 11. Fashion Sakala

This cricket match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about team victory prediction then it is quite difficult as the previous gameplay performances of both the teams are not available as the African Cup of Nations League has started recently. Nothing can be said at present about the prediction of the team’s victory. The weather is also clean and clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. No player from either team is suffering from injury and all can perform at their best. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.