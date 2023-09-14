COBT vs BHI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Coritiba vs FC Bahia Brazilian Serie A

Hello football lovers, Brazillian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Coritiba (COBT) and another team FC Bahia (BHI). This upcoming football match will begin at 04:30 am on Friday 15 September 2023. This amazing match will be played at Couto Pereira which is also known as the home of the Coritiba Foot Ball Club. If you are curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site.

Coritiba had played 21 matches in this tournament and faced three wins, five draws, or thirteen losses. This team had lost their last five and is currently ranked in the last of the points table. On the other side, Bahia had played 22 matches in this tournament and faced five wins, seven draws, or ten losses. This team faced two wins, two losses, or one draw in thier last five matches and is currently ranked in the 16th position of the points table. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best to win this match and it makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy it.

COBT vs BHI (Coritiba vs FC Bahia) Match Details

Match: Coritiba vs FC Bahia (COBT vs BHI)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A

Date: Friday, 15th September 2023

Time: 04:30 AM (IST) – 11:00 PM (GMT)

COBT vs BHIVenue: Couto Pereira

COBT vs BHI (Coritiba vs FC Bahia) Starting 11

Coritiba (COBT) Possible Starting 11 1.Gabriel Vasconcelos Ferreira, 2. Benjamin Kuscevic, 3. Jean Pedroso, 4. Natanael Moreira Milouski, 5. Jamerson de Jesus, 6. Bruno Gomes, 7. Marcelino Moreno, 8. Matheus Henrique Bianqui, 9. Kaio Cesar Andrade Lima, 10. Robson dos Santos, 11. Rodrigo Pinho

FC Bahia (BHI) Possible Starting 11 1.Marcos Felipe, 2. Matheus Bahia, 3. Vitor Hugo, 4. Gabriel Xavier, 5. Gilberto Moraes, 6. Rezende Miranda, 7. Nicolas Acevedo, 8. Cauly, 9. Thaciano da Silva, 10. Ademir Junior, 11. Vinicius Mingotti

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any minor or major injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. Fans are so excited and they are supporting thier favorite players. It is determined that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and the viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.