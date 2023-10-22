COBT vs PLM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Coritiba vs Palmeiras Brazilian Serie A League

Hello football lovers, the Brazilian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Coritiba (COBT) and the opponent team Palmeiras (PLM). The fans are excited to watch this football match and it will be most liked by the audience. This upcoming football match will begin at 03:00 am on Monday 23 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Couto Pereira. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let us know more about this upcoming match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Both of the teams played well in thier last matches and received a lot of love from the audience and viewers in the last matches. As per the points table, both teams have played a total of 27 matches in thier last matches and now going to play one more head-to-head match together. Coritiba has faced five wins, five draws, or seventeen losses in thier last matches. This team is ranked in the 19th place of the points table. Palmeiras has faced twelve wins, seven losses, or eight draws in the last matches of this tournament.

COBT vs PLM (Coritiba vs Palmeiras) Match Details

Match: Coritiba vs Palmeiras (COBT vs PLM)

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A League

Date: Monday, 23rd October 2023

Time: 03:00 AM (IST) – 09:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Couto Pereira

COBT vs PLM (Coritiba vs Palmeiras) Starting 11

Coritiba (COBT) Possible Starting 11 1.Gabriel Vasconcelos Ferreira, 2. Benjamin Kuscevic, 3. Jamerson de Jesus, 4. Thiago Dombroski, 5. Hayner William, 6. Robson dos Santos, 7. Fransergio Rodrigues, 8. Andreas Samaris, 9. Sebastian Gomez, 10. Marcelino Moreno, 11. Islam Slimani

Palmeiras (PLM) Possible Starting 11 1.Weverton, 2. Gustavo Gomez, 3. Mayke Rocha de Oliveira, 4. Joaquin Piquerez, 5. Murilo Cerqueira, 6. Gabriel Menino, 7. Jose Rafael Vivian, 8. Raphael Veiga, 9. Jhonatan dos Santos Rosa, 10. Artur Guimaraes, 11. Ronielson da Silva Barbosa

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. If we talk about the predictions then Palmeiras played much better than Coritiba and it can be said that Palmeiras can again face victory in this upcoming match. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.