Coco Lee Death Reason? Hong Kong-Born Singer-Songwriter Dies, Wiki-Bio, Age

Hong Kong-born American singer Coco Lee died at 48 on Wednesday following a suicide attempt that left her in a coma, Lee's two sisters, Carol and Nancy Lee, said in a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook.

Lee died in Queen Mary Hospital in Hong Kong, where she had been living. Although Coco sought professional help and did her best to fight depression, sadly that demon inside of her took the better of her, the statement said. On 2 July, she committed suicide at home and was sent to the hospital. Despite the best efforts of the hospital team to rescue and treat her from her coma, she finally passed away on 5 July 2023, the statement said. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Coco Lee Death Reason?

Lee’s career spanned around 30 years. She was born in Hong Kong in 1975 and was the youngest of three children of a Hong Kong Cantonese mother and a Malaysian father. Lee was hugely popular in China and Taiwan, especially in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and her death prompted an outpouring of grief in both and well-to-wall news coverage in Taiwan. The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Many people expressed their profound sympathies to his family and expressed how much they loved him. The news of this occurrence has upset his supporters and fans.