COH vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Lineup, Cochin Hurricanes vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A very favourite and amazing Kuwait Kerala PL T20 league is coming back one more time. It is an upcoming cricket match that is going to be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions. Both teams have a massive fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Now all the fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Here we have more information about the COH vs ATL match and we will share it with you in this article.

Fans have been waiting for the match as they also want to support their favourite team. Both teams have outstanding players and they are also ready to face each other in the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. Cochin Hurricanes will take on ATL in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. All the fans are super keen to know about the match details including team, day, date, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Cochin Hurricanes (COH) vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL)

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Date: 23rd August 2023

Day: Wednesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair(C), 2. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 3. Vimal Bose, 4. Jomin Joseph Anchuthaikkal, 5. Mobin Joseph, 6. Leo Avarachan, 7. Radheesh Trivikrama Rao, 8. Gautham Mohandas, 9. Yadhu Krishnan Seethakshan, 10. Jouhar Muhammed, 11. Gigi Mathew

Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions (ATL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rajeesh-K, 2. Clinto Anto(C), 3. Naveenraj Rajendran, 4. Ansal V Nazzar, 5. Rejith Reji, 6. Jackson Wilson(WK), 7. Deepak Vijayan, 8. Saleesh Chandran, 9. Shinu John, 10. Anudeep-C, 11. Robin Samuel Matthew

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famus and hardworking. Both teams' players are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match will be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Al Mulla Exchange Thrissur Lions on 23rd August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The COH team won 3 matches and the ATL team won 2 matches and lost 2 matches. The COH team has more chances to win the match.