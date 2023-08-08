COH vs FFC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Cochin Hurricanes vs Freedom Fighters Cochin Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Hello friends, here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best and most amazing Kuwait Kerala PL T20 leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Freedom Fighters Cochin. This match will be very enjoyable and outstanding as both team players will give their best to win the match. Now cricket fans must be very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the COH vs FFC match and we will share it with you in this article.

Kuwait Kerala PL T20 is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. Both teams have hardworking and skilled full players. Cochin Hurricanes will take on FFC in Kuwait Kerala PL T20 at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Cochin Hurricanes (COH) vs Freedom Fighters Cochin (FFC)

Date:8th August 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

League: Kuwait Kerala PL T20

Cochin Hurricanes (COH) Possible Playing 11:1.Jestin Varghese, 2. Naiju Devassy Kutty(WK), 3. John Peter, 4. Jomin Joseph Anchuthaikkal, 5. Mobin Joseph, 6. Arunraj Ramakrishnan, 7. Finny Cheriyan, 8. Sreejith Prabhakaran Nair(C), 9. Gigi Mathew, 10. Thomas Varghese(WK), 11. Arunkumar Kazhikkattil

Freedom Fighters Cochin (FFC) Possible Playing 11:1.Loluk Dcunha(C), 2. Vimal Raj, 3. Febin Benny(WK), 4. Anooplal Jayalal(WK), 5. Sruthish Suresh, 6. Febin Raphel, 7. Anujith Mullackal(WK), 8. Sanju Mohanan, 9. Haris Cherukad, 10. Jijo Thottiyil, 11. Abhilash Kunnummal

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players. This match is going to be played between Cochin Hurricanes vs Freedom Fighters Cochin on 8th August 2023 from 10:45 PM (IST) – 05:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the recent match result then the COH team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and the FFC team won 1 match and lost 1 match. The COH has more chances to win the match.