COL vs CCS Dream11 Prediction: Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago

Hello footballer lovers, today we are going to talk bout the next football match in the Argentinian League. This upcoming match is going to be played between Colon (COL) and Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS) and both teams will give their best in this match. This match will begin play at 01:00 am on Tuesday 30 May 2023 and this match will take place at Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina. Lots of football lovers are excited and want to know more about this upcoming match. Let us the complete information about this football match such as both teams, the team’s players, reports, previous matches, and more about this match.

This football match is the 9th head-to-head match of this tournament and it is determined that this match will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Colon faced two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand, Central Cordoba de Santiago faced two wins, two losses and one draws in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will be their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

COL vs CCS (Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Match Details

Match: Colon and Central Cordoba de Santiago

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Tuesday, 30th May 2023

Time: 01:00 am

Venue: Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina

COL vs CCS (Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Starting 11

Colon (COL) Possible Starting 11 1.Ignacio Chicco, 2. Augusto Schott, 3. Facundo Garces, 4. Rafael Delgado, 5. Paolo Goltz, 6. Facundo Farias, 7. Leonel Picco, 8. Tomas Galvan, 9. Carlos Arrua, 10. Jorge Benitez, 11. Jose Neris