Headline

COL vs CCS Dream11 Prediction: Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago

44 mins ago
Add Comment
by Lisha Dharra

Hello footballer lovers, today we are going to talk bout the next football match in the Argentinian League. This upcoming match is going to be played between Colon (COL) and Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS) and both teams will give their best in this match. This match will begin play at 01:00 am on Tuesday 30 May 2023 and this match will take place at Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina. Lots of football lovers are excited and want to know more about this upcoming match. Let us the complete information about this football match such as both teams, the team’s players, reports, previous matches, and more about this match.

TVH vs SSS

This football match is the 9th head-to-head match of this tournament and it is determined that this match will be most liked by the audience at the stadium. If we talk about the last five matches of both teams in this tournament. Colon faced two wins, two losses, and one draw in their last five matches of this tournament. On the other hand,  Central Cordoba de Santiago faced two wins, two losses and one draws in their last five matches of this tournament. Both teams have strong players in their teams who will be their best until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match.

COL vs CCS (Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Match Details

Match: Colon and Central Cordoba de Santiago
Tournament:  Argentinian League
Date: Tuesday, 30th May 2023
Time: 01:00 am
Venue: Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López Stadium in Santa Fe, Argentina

COL vs CCS (Colon vs Central Cordoba de Santiago) Starting 11

Colon (COL) Possible Starting 11

1.Ignacio Chicco, 2. Augusto Schott, 3. Facundo Garces, 4. Rafael Delgado, 5. Paolo Goltz, 6. Facundo Farias, 7. Leonel Picco, 8. Tomas Galvan, 9. Carlos Arrua, 10. Jorge Benitez, 11. Jose Neris

Central Cordoba de Santiago (CCS) Possible Starting 11

1.Marcos Ledesma, 2. Fabio Pereyra, 3. Marcelo Benitez, 4. Brian Blasi, 5. Gonzalo Goni, 6. Leandro Maciel, 7. Jesus Soraire, 8. Cristian Torres, 9. Mauro Pitton, 10. Ciro Rius, 11. Lucas Gamba

According to the reports, there is no player who has injured and suffered any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this match. The weather is also candid and clean on the match day and there is no chance of rain on the match day. This match will be live telecast on Watch Live where the viewers can enjoy this match. It is expected that this match will be one of the best matches and most liked by the fans and viewers. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.