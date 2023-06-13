COL vs EST Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Colon vs Estonia Argentinian League

Hello football lovers, Argentinian League League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Colon (COL) and Estonia (EST). This upcoming football match will begin play at 02:30 am on Wednesday 14 June 2023 and this upcoming match will be played at Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

The previous matches of both teams were most liked by the fans and audiences at the stadium who are now expecting that this upcoming match will also be most liked by them. It is said this upcoming football match will be a banging match which makes the match more interesting for the viewers. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best game plays until the end of this match, so watch and enjoy this match. Currently, the latest points table report is not available.

COL vs EST (Colon vs Estonia) Match Details

Match: Colon vs Estonia

Tournament: Argentinian League

Date: Wednesday, 14th June 2023

Time: 02:30 am

Venue: Estadio Brigadier Gral E. López

COL vs EST (Colon vs Estonia) Starting IXs

Colon (COL) Possible Starting 11 1. Ignacio Chicco, 2. Eric Meza, 3. Facundo Garces, 4. Paolo Goltz, 5. Rafael Delgado, 6. Facundo Farias, 7. Joaquin Ibanez, 8. Baldomero Perlaza, 9. Carlos Arrua, 10. Santiago Pierotti, 11. Ramon Abila

Estonia (EST) Possible Starting 11 1. Mariano Andujar, 2. Gaston Benedetti, 3. Luciano Lollo, 4. Santiago Nunez, 5. Zaid Romero, 6. Jorge Rodriguez, 7. Leonardo Godoy, 8. Santiago Ascacibar, 9. Jose Sosa, 10. Benjamin Rollheiser, 11. Mauro Boselli

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode and some official streaming sites.