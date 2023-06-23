College Station Shooting: Curtis Dickey & Kelly Adams Shot and Killed, Man Arrested

Here we are sharing a piece of shocking news with you that two people died in a shooting incident. This tragic incident took place in the 1800 block of Potomac and Southwest Pkwy in College Station. The victims of the incident have been identified as Curtis Dickey and Kelly Adams. Recently the news has come on the internet it circulated on social media platforms. Now lots of people are very stunned by this news and they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the officials have informed the CID, crime scene, and PIO, and the officials currently have been examining the shooting. A shooting in College Station asserted the lives of two individuals. Two counts of murder are registered against the suspect, who is in custody. College Station Police said that they were called at around 10:01 pm on Wednesday about a complaint of gunshots in the 1800 block of Potomac Place and Southwest Parkway. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

College Station Shooting

Reportedly, the Crime Scene Investigation team, Criminal Investigations Division unit, and public information officer were all informed. A guy and a lady with gunshot injuries have been discovered outside the house. After evaluating the victim’s injuries efforts have been undertaken to save their lives. But Curtis Dickey and Kelly Adams lost their lives on the spot. Curtis Dickey was 44 years old and Kelly Adams was 46 years old and both were victims of College Station. It is very painful news for both families as they lost their beloved person. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As far as we know, 64-year-old Charles Ray Johnson was arrested after a shooting. Because he was a suspect in the College Station shooting incident. Two counts of murder are filed against Johnson. The suspect was located and taken into custody. The suspect got into a verbal battle before being shot, according to the preliminary investigation. Now The Criminal Investigations Division has been investigating this case.