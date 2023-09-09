Collorado Interstate I-70 Crash: Multiple Vehicles Undergone Road Accident in Silverthorne

Multiple vehicles undergone road crash in Collorado Interstate 70. Good Day Readers. Today another news has come from Collorado USA, confirming fatality by the Colorado State Patrol in a three-vehicle crash on Friday night on Interstate 70 located in Summit County. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. Colorado State Patrol has confirmed a fatality in a three-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday night on Interstate 70 near Silverthorne in Summit County. The crash has since been cleared.

According to CDOT (Colorado Department of Transportation), I-70 was fully reopened at the junction of US 6 and Highway 9 just before 9 p.m. However, some eastbound lane closures persisted from the Highway 9 and Hwy 6 exits to the Loveland Pass exit, with all lanes reopening by 10 p.m. This incident took place near mile marker 206, close to the intersection of I-70 and US Highway 6 in Silverthorne.

Collorado Interstate I-70 Crash

