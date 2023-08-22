Colonel Douglas Macgregor: Tucker Carlson Guest Reveals What’s ‘Really’ Happening in Ukraine

Recently, Tucker Carlson’s guest reveals the things that happened in Ukraine and slams and this news is running on the top of the internet and attracts the interest of many people. The guest on this show was Col. Douglas Macgregor and he talk about what happened in Ukraine and slams. He is a retired U.S. Army colonel and one of the respected government officials. This news is rapidly circulating on the top of the internet and lots of people are sharing their reactions to this topic by commenting and raising many questions. Let us continue this article and know what happened in this Tucker Carlson show.

As per the exclusive news and reports, Douglas Macgregor sat down with renowned journalist Tucker Carlson to shed light on the critical situation unfolding in Ukraine and disclosed many things. His insights paint a grim picture of the ongoing conflict and it offers a stark reminder that could be unfolding in the ongoing war to escalate. It happened in Episode 18 in which Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now and this episode is available to watch on Twitter. Scroll down to know more about what he said in the show.

In his statement, he said that “He warns of ‘catastrophic war’ and expresses concerns over the misinformation promulgated by the “lying Western media,” He continues and talks about the “Ukraine-Russia war as a ‘no-win situation” and highlighted the flaws in previous attempts to aid Ukraine. He stated that the efforts had failed and this is a no-win situation because the Russians, though they were not prepared in February 2022 for this kind of war, they are now”. He also added that “Volodymyr Zelenskyy ‘committed’ to continuing war” and directed his gaze toward leadership of Ukraine. Let continues this article and know more about himself.

Douglas Abbott Macgregor is his complete name and he boasts a diverse and accomplished background. He was born on 4 January 1947 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States, and currently, he is 76 years old. He was involved in many battles and wars. He served in the United States Army and received multiple awards. He has also left his mark as an author, consultant, and television commentator. He is getting popular on the internet after attempting the Tucker interview where he also talks about what happened in Ukraine and slams.