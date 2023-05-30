Colton Bond Accident: 21-year-old Cowboy Killed in a Fatal Car Accident, Obituary

It is very hard to announce that 21-year-old cowboy Colton Bond has passed away. He was a beloved person who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday. According to the report, he was involved in the accident. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and lots of people are very saddened and broken. Lots of people are searching for the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Colton Bond was an amazing person who was a gifted young tie-down and team roper from Kansas, earning a spot in the first-ever National Intercollegiate Rodeo Associate College National Finals Steer Roping this year. He competed for the Garden City Community College Rodeo Team from 2020 to 2022. This year, he rodeoed for Coffeyville Community College – Rodeo. He completed 8th in the regional standings for team roping. In November he finished in the newly formed steer roping division finishing 13th in the nation and justifying him for the inaugural National Finals Steer College Divison.

Colton Bond Accident

21-year-old cowboy Colton Bond is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Friday night, 26 May 2023. As per the report, Colton Bond died after involving in a car accident along with his grandparents.

Three residents of Edna have been killed in a crash and this horrible incident happened on Friday night in Labette County when their pickup truck hit a cow. Just before midnight, it occurred on US 166, 6 miles east of US 169. Bond, as well as the other two occupants of the vehicle, Colton Bond, 21, and Barbara Bond, 79, have been pronounced dead at the location of the incident. The other driver received minor injuries.