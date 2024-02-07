Sports

COM vs MONT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Concacaf Champions Cup League

by Shivam Kumar

It is emerging that the next match of Concacaf Champions Cup League is going to play their next match and this news is creating a buzz among football lovers. If you are also interested in this upcoming match, then you reached the right site. The match is going to be played between Comunicaciones (COM) and the opponent team Monterrey (MONT). Both teams have a massive number of fans. It is set to begin to play at 06:30 am on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores National Stadium located in Guatemala City. Here, we have shared all the available details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more.

COM vs MONT Live Score

It is reported that the Concacaf Champions Cup League began recently and both teams played well in the past. At present, the exact details of the previous gameplay performances of both teams are not available and there are no details about the scores. Both teams have strong and active players and they will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the audience. Fans are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement which indicates it will be most liked by the viewers. Keep continuing your reading…

COM vs MONT (Comunicaciones vs Monterrey) Match Details

Match: Comunicaciones vs Monterrey (COM vs MONT)
Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League
Date: Wednesday, 7th February 2024
Time: 06:30 AM (IST) – 01:00 AM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores

COM vs MONT (Comunicaciones vs Monterrey) Starting 11

Comunicaciones (COM) Possible Starting 11 1.Fredy Perez, 2. Gerardo Gordillo, 3. Jose Pinto-I, 4. Rafael Morales, 5. Stiwar Mena, 6. Carlos Mejia-I, 7. Antonio Lopez, 8. Rodrigo Saravia, 9. Jose Corena, 10. Juan Anangono, 11. Jorman Aguilar

Monterrey (MONT) Possible Starting 11 1.Esteban Andrada, 2. Erick Aguirre, 3. Stefan Medina, 4. Hector Moreno, 5. Victor Guzman, 6. Maximiliano Meza, 7. Luis Romo, 8. Omar Govea, 9. Jordi Cortizo, 10. German Berterame, 11. Arturo Gonzalez

The details about this upcoming match are limited. Some sources claim both teams are going to play their first match in this league and it will be live premiere on Fancode. Fans are cheering up their favorite teams and waiting for the match. Nothing can be said about the team winning prediction because there is no information about their previous game scores. Reportedly, no player is suffering from any injury and all will perform their best in this match. The weather is also no possibility of rain on the match day and the climate is clear. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.

