COM vs MONT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Comunicaciones vs Monterrey Concacaf Champions Cup League

It is emerging that the next match of Concacaf Champions Cup League is going to play their next match and this news is creating a buzz among football lovers. If you are also interested in this upcoming match, then you reached the right site. The match is going to be played between Comunicaciones (COM) and the opponent team Monterrey (MONT). Both teams have a massive number of fans. It is set to begin to play at 06:30 am on Wednesday 7 February 2024 at Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores National Stadium located in Guatemala City. Here, we have shared all the available details about this upcoming match such as both teams, players, predictions, previous gameplay performances, and more.

It is reported that the Concacaf Champions Cup League began recently and both teams played well in the past. At present, the exact details of the previous gameplay performances of both teams are not available and there are no details about the scores. Both teams have strong and active players and they will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting for the audience. Fans are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement which indicates it will be most liked by the viewers. Keep continuing your reading…

COM vs MONT (Comunicaciones vs Monterrey) Match Details

Match: Comunicaciones vs Monterrey (COM vs MONT)

Tournament: Concacaf Champions Cup League

Date: Wednesday, 7th February 2024

Time: 06:30 AM (IST) – 01:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: Estadio Doroteo Guamuch Flores

COM vs MONT (Comunicaciones vs Monterrey) Starting 11

Comunicaciones (COM) Possible Starting 11 1.Fredy Perez, 2. Gerardo Gordillo, 3. Jose Pinto-I, 4. Rafael Morales, 5. Stiwar Mena, 6. Carlos Mejia-I, 7. Antonio Lopez, 8. Rodrigo Saravia, 9. Jose Corena, 10. Juan Anangono, 11. Jorman Aguilar