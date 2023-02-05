Comedian Rickey Smiley Son Brandon’s Funeral Video Images Dies At 32

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that Brandon Smiley passed away at the age of 32. He was a son of a very famous American comedian Rickey Smiley. Brandon Smiley was an elder son. Rickey Smiley shared saddened and shocking news on Instagram. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by this news and as soon as this news is circulated on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

A very famous American comedian Rickey Smiley revealed the death of his son. He stated,” I lost my oldest son #BrandonSmiley on Sunday morning. I am okay, but please pray for my son’s mom Brenda and other family members. Meantime, the comedian uploaded footage of his beloved son’s funeral on Twitter and all his fans and followers have been sending him notes of condolences and grief. Lots of people are very shocked by the sudden death of Rickey Smiley’s son. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As per the report, the oldest son Brandon Smiley is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. He died when he was 32 years old. His passing news has been disclosed by his father Rickey Smiley. Since the news went out lots of people are very curious to know about his cause of death. But there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet. Brandon Smiley’s sudden death left many people in shock and pain. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Brandon was an upcoming comedian who was the son of radio host Rickey and Brenda Morris. They allegedly divorced after 12 yaers of marriage and the couple was blessed with 4 kids. The whole social media quickly reacted to the video of his son's funeral. It is very painful and shocking news for Rickey's family as they lost their beloved person of the family. Now many famous personality and other people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to his son Brandon. May Brandon's soul rest in peace.