CONFIRMED!!! Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding, Harrdy Sandhu Congratulates Co-Star

The famous celebrity and versatile actor Parineeti Chopra getting married now. The rumours of getting married are true now. Parineeti Chopra an actor who gave many blockbuster films like Bindu, and Trianga and as well as known for singing is getting married now to a member of parliament Raghav Chadha. This information is confirmed by her co-star and as well as singer Hardy Sandhu. Hardy Sandhu already gave his best wishes and congratulated the couple on the phone. Hardy Sandhu who is a well-known singer and actor gave his best wishes to his co-star Parineeti who is getting married to Raghav Chadha who is a member of parliament. Hardy Sandhu and Parineeti worked together in the Trianga in 2022 which is a spy thriller movie.

During the Trianga shoot Hardy Sandhu always talked about the marriage to her and confronted them about when she is going to marry and she always said that when she feels about that I found the right guy I will marry. As we can expect that she found her right guy and got married to Raghav Chadha. Parliament member Raghav Chadha and Parineeti had mutual friends during their school life because they studied together at the London School of Economics.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Wedding

As we can see they already know each other from school time. These rumours of getting married were spread when they were spotted together in public. This couple went to the dinner date on March 22 and again spotted the next day for lunch. But They always remain silent on there relationship rumours and not said anything about it back then. Maybe they were not clear about their relationship and that they will be friends always and not go too far. Now they are getting married it means they find out in each other what they want.

Famous celebrities and many great personalities gave their best wishes and congratulated the couple. AAP MP Sanjeev Arora congratulated Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha that may their union be blessed with an abundance of love and joy and companionship. All are giving best wishes and blessings to the couples through the source we get information that their families are looking for the date of Roka. Let’s now see when they get married and what the date of their Roka is. We will look forward and give you all the updates on this couple and what they plan next for being married.