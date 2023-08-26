Congrats!!! Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh Welcomes Baby Girl SEE Photos and Images

Yuvraj Singh warmly welcomes his newborn daughter Good Day Readers, Today the most beautiful news has come up. Stating, Yuvraj Singh warmly welcomes his newborn daughter, Aura, and expresses how even nights without sleep have taken on a new level of happiness. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Yuvraj Singh, the ex-Indian all-rounder, and World Cup champion, has joyfully greeted the arrival of his daughter with his wife, Hazel Keech.

Yuvraj turned to Instagram, sharing a picture of his daughter Aura, and mentioned how nights without sleep have become more joyful. Having married in 2016, Yuvraj and Hazel welcomed their first son, Orion, last year. On his Instagram, Yuvraj wrote, “The arrival of our little princess Aura has infused sleepless nights with even more happiness as we round off our family.”Yuvraj Singh recently took to social media, sharing a heartfelt update about the joy and sleepless nights he and his wife Hazel Keech are experiencing as new parents.

Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh Welcomes Baby Girl

The Instagram post showcased a touching picture of Yuvraj, Hazel, and their son Orion, holding their newborn daughter Aura. Yuvraj’s caption conveyed that despite the challenges of sleepless nights, their happiness has grown. Married since 2016, the couple welcomed their first son in 2022. Yuvraj’s Instagram message read, “The arrival of our little princess Aura has made sleepless nights significantly more delightful, completing our family.”



Yuvraj had a remarkable cricket career, participating in 402 matches for the Indian cricket team. He scored 1900 runs in 40 Test matches and an impressive 8701 runs in 304 ODI appearances. In T20Is, he amassed 1177 runs in 58 matches, including a remarkable achievement of hitting six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad in 2007. His achievements included winning the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup with Team India. In June 2019, he announced his retirement from international cricket.



In a recent tribute to Stuart Broad, who retired from international cricket following the Ashes Test series, Yuvraj tweeted: “Congratulations on an extraordinary Test career @StuartBroad8! One of the finest and most feared red-ball bowlers, a true legend! Your journey and determination have been incredibly inspiring. Best wishes for your next chapter, Broady!”



Singh and Keech are parents to a son named Orion Keech Singh, who turned one earlier this year. Yuvraj had previously explained that they named their child after the constellation of stars, Orion, and he made the decision to include his wife’s last name in their son’s name. The former cricket player also introduced their newborn’s name, “Aura,” in a post on social media. Recognized as one of India’s finest all-rounders, Yuvraj left an indelible mark with participation in 402 matches across different formats. His presence in 40 Test matches yielded 1900 runs, maintaining an average of 33.92.



Yet, it was in the realm of ODIs where Yuvraj truly flourished. His performance in 304 matches showcased an impressive tally of 8701 runs, with an average of 36.55. His consistency shone through with 14 centuries and 52 half-centuries. Yuvraj’s prowess extended to T20Is, where he notched up 1177 runs over 58 matches, boasting an average of 28.02. Yuvraj’s impact wasn’t limited to international cricket; he also made a significant impression in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over 12 years, amassing 2750 runs, inclusive of 13 half-centuries.



Yet, Yuvraj’s legacy goes beyond mere numbers. He played a pivotal role in India’s conquests during the ICC T20 World Cup 2007 and ICC World Cup 2011. His unforgettable feat of six sixes in an over against England in the T20 World Cup, coupled with his stellar contributions in the 2011 World Cup, solidified his stature as a true cricketing legend