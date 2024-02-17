Congress leader Kamal Nath in Delhi, His Son Nakul Drops Congress From Bio

For the last few days, Kamal Nath and his son Nakul have gained a lot of popularity and both of them have removed Congress from their bio. Now after this step of Nakul, this news has gained momentum and this has given strength to the rumors of him and his father Kamal Nath joining the BJP. This topic has been circulating in the internet trends for the last few times and has attracted the attention of many people and netizens. Multiple questions have been raised and it has become a topic of discussion, so we made an article and shared all the details in this article.

Reportedly, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s son Nakul Nath has removed Congress from his bio on social media, following Madhya Pradesh BJP chief VD Sharma’s claim that Congress leaders are unhappy with the party’s decisions after a day of removing their bio. Now with this decision, the rumors of Nakul and his father joining the BJP have become more intense and these thing’s rumors have been going viral on the internet for a long time. There is speculation that Kamal will hold a meeting with BJP leaders late tonight in Delhi. Scroll down this page and keep reading…

Congress leader Kamal Nath in Delhi

According to sources, it has not been decided yet whether Kamal Nath will join the BJP party or leave Congress and remain. However, Nakul Nath is likely to get a BJP ticket to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Chhindwara, and modalities for his joining the party are being worked out. The veteran Congress leader also said that if he is making any changes, he will inform the media first. On this, Mr. Nath also stated a long message that “If there would be any such thing, I would inform you first. Yes, he will inform the public if there will be any change. Read on…

Moreover, some leaders switched party sides earlier this week including former MLA Dinesh Ahirwar and Congress District President from Vidisha Rakesh Katare joined the BJP on 12 February. Madhya Pradesh BJP President VD Sharma also claimed that Congress leaders are angry with the party’s decisions. Nakul Nath, son of former Chief Minister Kamal Nath, has removed Congress from his bio on social media. As of now, no official announcement has been made by the party and details are limited. We are on our way to get more information and will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles.