COP vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League

In today’s article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the UEFA Champions League. Many sports lovers are waiting for the match and it is going to be played between FC Copenhagen (COP) and the opponent team Manchester City (MCI). It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Wednesday 14 February 2024 and it is fixed to take place at Parken Football Stadium, also known as Telia Parken located in Copenhagen, Denmark. Several details are left to be shared related to this upcoming match such as both teams, players, prediction, previous gameplay performances, and more.

According to the sources, the UEFA Champions League began recently and both teams have played a total of six matches. Both teams are going to play their 3rd head-to-head match and it will be one of the best matches of this league. FC Copenhagen has faced two wins, two draws, or two losses in the last matches and the team is presently ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other side, Manchester City has faced six wins in the last, and the team is ranked at the top of the points table.

COP vs MCI (FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City) Match Details

Match: FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City (COP vs MCI)

Tournament: UEFA Champions League

Date: Wednesday, 14th February 2024

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Parken Football Stadium

COP vs MCI (FC Copenhagen vs Manchester City) Starting 11

FC Copenhagen (COP) Possible Starting 11 1.Kamil Grabara, 2. Denis Vavro, 3. Kevin Diks, 4. Peter Ankersen, 5. Elias Jelert, 6. Rasmus Falk Jensen, 7. Lukas Lerager, 8. Elias Achouri, 9. Diogo Goncalves, 10. Mohamed Elyounoussi, 11. Viktor Claesson