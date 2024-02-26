Sports

COP vs NOD Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland Danish League

2 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

We are back for the sports lovers, especially for those who like to watch football matches because the Danish League is going to play their next football match. Yes, you heard right the league is back and the next match will be played between FC Copenhagen (COP) and the other team Nordsjaelland (NOD). Both teams have so many fans who are curious to know more about this match and it is creating a buzz. It will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Monday 26 February 2024 and it is set to take place at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark. In this article, we have shared further details about this upcoming match.

COP vs NOD Live Score

Reportedly, this league began recently and all the teams have played only 3 or 4 matches. The previous matches of both teams were superb and most liked by the audience. FC Copenhagen has played four matches and faced a good response by winning all the matches. The team COP is ranked 1st on the points table. On the other hand, Nordsjaelland has played three matches and faced good responses by winning all three matches. The team NOD ranked 2nd in the points table. It will be a banging match for both teams which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

COP vs NOD (FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland) Match Details

Match: FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland (COP vs NOD)
Tournament: Danish League
Date: Monday, 26th February 2024
Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark

COP vs NOD (FC Copenhagen vs Nordsjaelland) Starting 11

FC Copenhagen (COP) Possible Starting 11 1.Kamil Grabara, 2. Denis Vavro, 3. Kevin Diks, 4. Elias Jelert, 5. Scott McKenna, 6. Rasmus Falk Jensen, 7. Diogo Goncalves, 8. Mohamed Elyounoussi, 9. Elias Achouri, 10. Magnus Mattsson, 11. Viktor Claesson

Nordsjaelland (NOD) Possible Starting 11 1.Andreas Hansen, 2. Martin Frese, 3. Oliver Villadsen, 4. Daniel Svensson, 5. Kian Hansen, 6. Oliver Antman, 7. Andreas Schjelderup, 8. Jeppe Tverskov, 9. Mario Dorgeles, 10. Conrad Harder, 11. Benjamin Nygren

This upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and it is set to be live telecast on  TV3 Sport and TV3+. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because both teams played their best in the last games and have mostly similar game performances. No player is suffering from any minor or major injury before this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear. This match is coming with many unexpected determinations. Stay stuck with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

