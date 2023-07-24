COR vs GIM Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Talleres Cordoba vs Gimnasia Argentinian League

Hello all the football match lovers, here we are going to share some big and exciting news with you. A very well-known and favorite Argentinian League. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Talleres Cordoba vs Gimnasia. Football is a very famous game. Both teams have a massive following as they always give their best for winning the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching about the math as they are keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are very excited about the match as they want to support their team. All the players are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Argentinian League match between Talleres Cordoba and Gimnasia will be played at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all football match lovers are very curious to know about the match like the team, date, day, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team:Talleres Cordoba (COR) vs Gimnasia (GIM)

League:Argentinian League

Date:25th July 2023

Day:Tuesday

Time:01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes

Talleres Cordoba (COR) Possible Playing 11:1.Guido Herrera, 2. Juan Rodriguez, 3. Matias Catalan, 4. Gaston Benavidez, 5. Augusto Schott, 6. Rodrigo Garro, 7. Rodrigo Villagra, 8. Ramon Sosa, 9. Diego Valoyes, 10. Francisco Pizzini, 11. Michael Santos

Gimnasia (GIM) Possible Playing 11:1.Tomas Durso, 2. Leonardo Morales, 3. Guillermo Enrique, 4. Nicolas Colazo, 5. Felipe Sanchez, 6. Benjamin Dominguez, 7. Alan Lescano, 8. Ignacio Miramon, 9. Antonio Napolitano, 10. Franco Soldano, 11. Ivo Mammini

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and hardworking players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Talleres Cordoba vs Gimnasia on 25th July 2023 from 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Mario Alberto Kempes. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the recent match result. As per the report, the Talleres Cordoba team has the upper hand over the Gimnasia team. Let's see which team will win the match.