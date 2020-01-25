Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China rises to 41, over 1300 infected worldwide :- According to the Chinese government, 41 people have died so far from the new coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 1,300 people globally so far. As per the National Health Commission’s statement on January 25, the total number of confirmed cases in China now stands at 1,287. This has led the health authorities around the world scramble to prevent a global pandemic.

The death toll has risen from 26 as reported earlier on Friday by 60 per cent to 41 with all the latest deaths being occurred in Wuhan which is the epicentre of the outbreak.

As the deadly virus continues to spread worldwide, thirteen cities in China are currently under lockdown. While the cases and deaths are majorly coming from China, the virus has also now been detected in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France, and the United States. Thailand has five cases, Singapore and Taiwan three, while Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and the United States have each reported two cases, and Nepal one.

Malaysia on Saturday said that there are three confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, being the first in the Southeast Asian country.

Earlier on Friday evening, France’s health ministry announced two cases of the deadly new coronavirus from China, being the first cases in Europe. The minister further added that she expects more cases. Later the ministry confirmed the third case where the patient was a relative of one of the first two cases.

Talking about India, a total of 11 people have been kept under observation for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus infection being three in Mumbai, seven in Kerala and one in Hyderabad. According to the Union Health Ministry on Friday, out of these 11, the four persons who have returned from China have been tested negative.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Human-to-human transmission has been observed in the virus, which health authorities believe to have originated in a market in Wuhan that traded illegally in wildlife.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus an “emergency in China” this week but stopped short of declaring it of international concern. However, the virus continues to spread globally.