Coronavirus Symptoms, How to Prevent Disease Causes, Treatments :- Coronavirus is all over news these days as the death toll from the new coronavirus has now reached at 106, with the number of infections nearly doubling in a day to over 4,500.

How to Avoid the Coronavirus?

It is basically a kind of common virus that causes an infection in your nose, sinuses, as well as on upper throat. However, most coronaviruses are not dangerous but some other types are serious, though.

In early January 2020, the World Health Organization identified a new type i.e., 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in China. And by late January, there were 300 confirmed cases in China and still the death count is rising rapidly.

Nowadays, it is really a hot topic and therefore everyone should be aware about it no matter where they are at present. Therefore, with the help of this article we are going to provide you major details about this virus. So, without any further delay, let’s get started….

What is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus is basically a group of viruses that cause diseases in mammals as well as in birds. While talking about this virus in humans, the virus causes respiratory infections that are usually mild but at the same time in rare cases, it can be fatal. Meanwhile, there are no vaccines or antiviral drugs that are approved in order to prevent it or for treatment.

Types of Human coronaviruses

Coronaviruses are said to cause a major proportion of all common colds in human adults as well as children. It is named due to it’s the crown-like spikes on their surface. The first ever Human coronaviruses were identified in the mid-1960s. Mainly, there are four major sub-groupings of coronaviruses, known as alpha, beta, gamma, and delta.

How to protect yourself from coronavirus

There are mainly seven coronaviruses that can infect people, and those are as follows:

Common human coronaviruses

Human coronavirus 229E (HCoV-229E)- (alpha coronavirus)

Human coronavirus NL63 (HCoV-NL63, New Haven coronavirus- (alpha coronavirus)

Human coronavirus OC43 (HCoV-OC43)- (beta coronavirus)

Human coronavirus HKU1 (beta coronavirus)

Other human coronaviruses

MERS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS)

SARS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS)

Novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), also known as Wuhan pneumonia or Wuhan coronavirus- (Novel’ in this case means recently discovered, or newly originated, as well as it is a placeholder name.)

Usually, people around the world get infected with human coronaviruses 229E, NL63, OC43, as well as HKU1. From time to time, coronaviruses that infect animals can further evolve and then make people sick and turn into a new human coronavirus. Some of the recent examples of this are as follows: 2019-nCoV, SARS-CoV, and MERS-CoV.

Symptoms of Coronaviruses

The coronavirus can cause a range of illnesses in humans which consists of common cold and more severe forms such as SARS and MERS which are deadly fatal.

Usually, Coronaviruses causes a huge percentage of all common colds in human adults as well as in children. It colds with major symptoms like fever, throat swollen adenoids, in humans mainly in the seasons of winter and early spring.

Coronaviruses can cause pneumonia, tough, it can be either direct viral pneumonia or else a secondary bacterial pneumonia as well as they can also cause bronchitis, either direct viral bronchitis or a secondary bacterial bronchitis.

What to do after suspecting symptoms?

As soon as you suspect the symptoms, you might possibly get lab tests, comprising nose as well as throat cultures and blood work, for finding out whether your cold was caused by a coronavirus.

But if a coronavirus infection spreads to the lower respiratory tract, then it might create a problem by causing pneumonia, particularly in older people, people with heart disease, or people with weakened immune systems.

Precautions For Avoiding Coronavirus

You must wash your hands thoroughly with soap and warm water or else with any of the alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You should keep your hands and fingers away from your eyes, nose, as well as from your mouth.

If there is someone of your known who got infected, then avoid close contact with those people.

If it is not very infectious, then you can treat a coronavirus the same way you treat your cold. Just get plenty of rest. drink lots of fluids. Take the medicine for a sore throat and fever.

In addition to that, a humidifier or steamy shower can also help ease a sore as well as a scratchy throat.