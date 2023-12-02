CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Cory Cox Cause of Death? OUZ Health Service Administration Student Passed away

13 hours ago
by Ricky Maurya

Cory Cox, a Health Service administration student from Zanesville, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Friday, 1 December 2023, according to a Facebook post shared by the University of Ohio Zanesville. “Cory was a hardworking and passionate student who loved his studies and was passionate about healthcare,” the post read. “He had a bright future ahead of him, and we are saddened to hear of his passing.” Cory’s death leaves a hole in the University’s and New Concord’s hearts. As we mourn his passing, let’s look back at the impact he had on the university and the community.

Cory Cox Cause of Death

Cory Cox was a shining light of dedication and commitment to knowledge. As a freshman in the UOZ Health Service Administration program, Cory’s commitment to his studies was unshakable. His eagerness to learn was evident in his participation in class discussions, as well as his eagerness to learn new things. Cory’s love of healthcare was at the core of his life. He believed in the power of quality care to meet the needs of those in need, and he was determined to make a difference in the world. His passion for healthcare went beyond the classroom. He actively sought out opportunities to interact with healthcare providers and gain hands-on experience.

Cory Cox Cause of Death?

The University of Ohio Zanesville community is in shock and disbelief after the tragic passing of Cory Cox, a beloved member of the Ohio OZ family. News of Cory’s passing sent shock waves throughout the campus, as students, faculty, and staff grieved for the loss of one of their dearest. A hole in the hearts of Cory leaves a deep and lasting void in the lives of those who loved him. His presence and positive energy were a joy to all who knew him, and his presence will be missed for years to come. The loss of a bright and promising young man has left an indelible mark on the university’s spirit.

Cory’s family and friends are dealing with an unimaginable loss. We send our sincerest condolences and want Cory’s family to know that they’re not alone. The entire community is standing with them, ready to offer a shoulder to cry on and an ear to listen as they share their stories and Cory’s memories. As the days turn into weeks and the initial shock starts to fade, it’s normal for grief to show up in different ways. Everyone grieves differently, and Cory’s friends and family must have the time and space to process their feelings.

