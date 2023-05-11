Cory Younger Maplewood Police Officer Arrest Charges Child *ornography Mugshot

In this article, we will find out the story behind this case. Our sources have provided us with a lot of information about him and our team has also done a lot of hard work and gathered a lot of information about this case. We are going to share every single piece of information about him. Maplewood Police Officer Corey Younger is reported to have been arrested and charged with possession of a child pornography mugshot. Come let’s find out What happened? What is the entire matter? We will try to tell you about the news. Let’s continue the article. We are sure you have questions regarding today’s topic come let’s clear our all questions through this article.

This news has attracted huge media attention. Corey Younger, mostly known as the Maplewood police officer, was charged with child pornography. According to sources, he was also suspended without pay on Tuesday morning. The officer was immediately arrested and suspended without pay by the department. Similarly, the St. Louis County Police Department stated that further questioning of Younger has been done. As well as his professional career, Younger has been receiving a lot of backlash for his involvement in child pornography. This news is increasing rapidly online, so let’s know everything about it below.

Cory Younger Maplewood Police Officer Arrest

A Police Officer named Cory Younger from Maplewood has been arrested and charged with child pornography. The charge was filed on Tuesday, and initially, the police department did not reveal the name of the person, and it was later reported that Corey was the one who was charged with child pornography. Corey Younger is facing massive backlash on the internet. After the news of his detention, everyone is curious to know about the police officer and they have also asked many questions on Facebook and other social media platforms.

The Maplewood Police Department also issued a press release, and the news came as a huge shock to everyone as Corey allegedly kept over 700 child pornography images on his cell phone cloud account. Also, many online portals have made news about it and have also shared it on multiple social media platforms.

As previously mentioned, Maplewood Police Officer Corey Younger was arrested on child pornography charges. Maplewood Police Chief Matt Knieber reveals that Corey is facing a charge of possession of child pornography. Also, Cory’s mugshot has already been released. According to sources, the charge is a Class B felony, and Officer Young is facing one count of possession of child porn. When the news was announced, many criticized the police officer, while some even supported him, saying that the pictures could not be natural. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.