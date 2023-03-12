Costa Titch Death Reason: South African Artiste Costa Tsobanoglou Dies On Stage:- Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that a very famous South African star Costa Tsobanoglou. He was an amazing rapper who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Saturday at the age of 27. Since his passing news has come on the internet and as soon as his passing news has come on the internet uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines as no one thought that he would lose his life like this. Now many people are very curious to know about Costa Tsobanoglou and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Costa Titch?

Costa Tsobanoglou was a very talented South African rapper who was professionally known as Costa Titch. He was very famous for his presentation to the Amapiano genre with hits such as Big Flexa, Nkalakatha, and Activate. He was also a very amazing dancer who was very famous for his many hits. He was a very kind and wonderful person who achieved success due to his best work. He was The ‘Big Flexa’ rapper and dancer who will be always missed by his many people. Scroll down to the next page for more information.

Costa Titch Death Reason

Popular South African artist, Costa Titch is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 27 on Saturday, 11 March 2023. His demise news has been confirmed by a South African media personality, Phil Mphela on Twitter late at night. Since the news has come on the internet many people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Costa died while he performing on the stage at the Ultra music festival. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Costa was born in 1995 in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga. He was a very talented and amazing personly who earned huge success in his career. Since his passing news went out on social media platforms many people are very saddened and shocked by his unexpected death. The rapper’s death is another big loss for the South African music industry after his colleague, Kiernan Forbes alias AKA, was shot dead in February. Many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.