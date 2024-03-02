County Road 215 Crash: Man Dies, Two Injured in Middleburg Crash

The recent viral news is coming that a man passed away after involving in a fatal crash. According to the sources, a heavy crash happened on County Road 215 and Range Line Road and a man died and two others were injured. The Middleburg crash news has gone viral on the internet. The people are coming on the internet and looking for the cause of the crash. This page will help you to learn about the circumstances surrounding the crash and the identification of the victims. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As we earlier mentioned, a man passed away while two others were injured in a fatal crash. The tragedy took place on Friday County Road 215 and Range Line Road which is located in Middleburg. A man from Raiford lost his life in a fatal crash that happened on Friday at 3:57 PM in Middleburg. As per the Florida Highway Patrol, a fatal three-vehicle crash happened in Clay County on Friday. The incident left the whole community shocked. As of now, the accident cases are increasing rapidly over the world. learn more in the next section.

County Road 215 Crash

If you are searching for the cause of the crash, let us inform you that, An SUV collided with a pickup truck. The Florida Highway Patrol said a woman named Keystone Heights was traveling in an SUV with a 7-year-old child. The woman was going toward the northbound on County Road 215. She drove over into the southbound travel lane, the first responder said. After that, the SUV was hit head-on with a pickup truck. The pickup truck was driven by a 61-year-old Raifod man. The man was traveling southbound. Scroll down the page to learn more.

There were a total of two SUVs and a pickup truck was involved in the crash. The 61-year-old pickup truck driver died on the spot as the effect of the crash to heavy. The other two who were traveling in an SUV received the injuries. The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the incident place and found that the 61-year-old died while the woman and a child suffered from the injuries. After the investigation, it was found that the 61-year-old man driving without wearing a seatbelt. According to the trooper’s report, the woman and the child were taken to the hospital for the injuries treatment.