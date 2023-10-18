County Shooting: Mother Grieves Murder of 24-year-old Son Killed During Triple Shooting

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that Dylan Perez has died in a shooting in Howard County. Yes, you heard it right. On the internet, this information is spreading like wildfire. Numerous inquiries have been made, including: When did the accident occur? Has an investigation into this accident been started? Have the police caught the criminals who caused this accident? There are many concerns about this accident, including one that people are becoming increasingly curious to know about. Do you all want to know more about this accident? If yes, then stay with us till the conclusion of the post as we have all the information you need.

According to sources, it has been learned that Dylan Perez became the victim of a terrible accident on Monday night in Columbia, after which he died. This news attracted a lot of attention from people as soon as it came on the internet, after which everyone became curious to know about this news. However, the police also started their investigation of this incident. After the investigation, the police gave a statement to the public about this incident and said that this incident happened near the 6000 block of Foreland Garth Drive at around 10 p.m.

Mother Grieves Murder of 24-year-old Son Killed

The criminals who carried out this incident fired a gun at Dylan Perez, after which she got injured. The police took Dylan Perez to a nearby hospital on the spot, but due to being over-exposed, he died in the hospital itself. The victim in this incident, Dylan Miguel Perez, was a 24-year-old man living in Baltimore. However, his death has come as a deep shock to his family and community. Dylan Miguel Perez was a responsible son, brother, and friend. Taking this matter seriously, the police are still continuing their investigation of this accident.

The police have gone to the bottom of this matter and are trying to catch the culprit and get them arrested. Even the police have appealed to the community to suggest this matter and if anyone gives any kind of information about this accident, then he will get a reward of $ 5,000.