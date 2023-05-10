Couple Seen Kissing Passionately in Delhi Metro Video Goes Viral on Twitter and Reddit

A new viral video has been recorded by a metro traveller and is making the headlines of the news. The video has been recorded from the Delhi metro and is surfacing on the internet like a storm. Delhi metro scenes have many times become internet sensations whether it is the dance videos or any kind of obscene gestures. Despite netizens’ criticism and laws by the Delhi Metro, the people have to witness disgraceful incidents in the capital that put its image down. In the recent viral video, a couple can be seen kissing the coach passionately. The viral video has again enraged the people. Go through the article to get the entire info.

The recent video is making waves again as Delhi Metro is in the headlines again. The enraged people are posting their comments on various social media platforms and are demanding from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to take action against them. Delhi metro is the capital’s most-used transport by lakhs of people every day including kids, students and all ages. These kinds of shameful acts are really disgusting. On every other day, Delhi Metro makes headlines with such shameful incidents. This video has invited criticism from the people and people are concerned that how can they send their children on cheap and fast transport if these kinds of obscene continued on the Delhi metro.

Couple Seen Kissing Passionately in Delhi Metro

Many users are making a joke about the video as it must be CPR to the girl. But the enraged users are commenting in anger that the couple must be pushed out of the train. And people are criticising those people also who are recording these kinds of videos and are loading them on social media. One user commented that how people can be mere spectators of such incidents and don’t say a word against such people. Some netizens also suspected that the boy and girl must have taken drugs and that should be taken into account.

The people also have shared their opinions that if such incidents continued and the strict law for travelling on the metro is not implemented then the youth of our country would be out of track and it would definitely going to hamper the progress of the country. It’s becoming unsafe for families with their kids to travel on the metro these days. Delhi Metro also showcased many times girls wearing weird dresses. These things are surely against our country’s rich moral culture. And this debatable topic should raise the concerns of lawmakers and authoritative personalities. Stay tuned……………..