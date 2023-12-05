Courtney Gordon, Queens, NYC, Involved in Fatal Stabbing and Shooting Incident

A new fear unfolded when five people died in a devasting incident. A very shocking incident was seen in Queens, New York which left five dead. The incident is described as a fatal stabbing and shooting accident. Currently, this news left everyone shocked and the nation is mourning the loss of those people who died in this incident. This tragedy left many shocked and in disbelief. Where the people were living peacefully and enjoying their homes, Queen, New York is facing a huge disaster, five people have died and two police officers have been injured. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, in a tragic incident, five people died and two police officers were badly injured. In this incident, the perpetrator, Courtney Gordon also died. The recent Queens, New York incident sent shockwaves over the world. This incident is becoming the main discussion topic in the town. The people are coming on the internet and wondering about the identification of the victim. Further, online users are also wondering about the cause of loss of people’s lives. Let’s shed light in detail about the incident. As per the sources, the Police department responded to a call on Sunday. Read more in the next section.

Courtney Gordon, Queens, NYC, Involved in Fatal Stabbing

The girl told to the police officers that her cousins wanted to kill her family. The Police Officers were found ablaze at the house upon their arrival in the Far Rockway neighborhood. The accused is identified as Courtney Gordon, 39. He was a native of the Bronx. Gordon tried to attack the officer but in this incident, the officer shots fired on Gordon. Later, he was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. After the investigation, it was found that five were stabbed to death by Gordon. Continue with this page.

Moreover, the victims are identified as a 12-year-old boy, an 11-year-old girl, a 44-year-old woman, and around a 30-year-old man. Their dead body was found at the incident place they were stabbed to death by Gordon. Further, a 61-year-old woman also was discovered with multiple injuries. The woman was admitted to hospital for the treatment. The case is described as ‘domestic violence’. The reports revealed that Gordon has a long history of crime for domestic violence. The victim belonged to the same family. The family was brutally killed by Gordon. If we get any other information we will update you on the same site.