CPA vs POR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Casa Pia AC vs Portugal Portuguese League

14 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

Hello football lovers, the Portuguese League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Casa Pia AC (CPA) and the opponent team Portugal (POR). This upcoming football match is set to take place at Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior Stadium in Rio Maior, Portugal and it will begin at 02:00 am on Sunday 3 December 2023. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Let’s continue reading this article to know more about this upcoming match such as points table, prediction, both teams, scores, and more.

CPA vs POR Live Score

According to the points table, the previous matches of both teams were amazing and received a good response from the fans and viewers. Now, many are waiting for this match and it is the first face-to-face match of this league. Both teams played a total of 11 matches in this league. Portimonense has faced four wins, five draws, or two losses, and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. On the other hand, Casa Pia AC has faced two wins, five draws, or four losses, and the team is ranked in the 14th place on the points table.

CPA vs POR (Casa Pia AC vs Portugal) Match Details

Match: Casa Pia AC vs Portugal (CPA vs POR)
Tournament: Portuguese League
Date: Sunday, 3rd December 2023
Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)
CPA vs POR Venue: Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior Stadium in the Rio Maior, Portugal

CPA vs POR (Casa Pia AC vs Portugal) Starting 11

Casa Pia AC (CPA) Possible Starting 11 1.Ricardo Batista, 2. Gaizka Larrazabal, 3. Leonardo Lelo, 4. Joao Nunes, 5. Nermin Zolotic, 6. Jair Diego Alves, 7. Yuki Soma, 8. Angelo Neto, 9. Pablo Roberto, 10. Clayton Fernandes-Silva, 11. Felippe Cardoso

Portugal (POR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vinicius Silvestre, 2. Pedrao Correia, 3. Filipe Relvas, 4. Goncalo Costa, 5. Joao Victor Tornich, 6. Igor Formiga, 7. Carlos Vinicius-II, 8. Mauricio-Junior, 9. Helio Varela, 10. Sylvester Jasper, 11. Rildo Goncalves

This amazing football match will be telecasted live on some verified sites but it is not confirmed yet. The weather will be completely clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match.  It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

