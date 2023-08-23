CR Rao Death Reason? Prominent Statistician CR Rao Passed Away, Obituary

We are very sad and share this news with our great grief that Calyampudi Radhakrishna Rao passed away at the age of 102 years. He was one of the most distinguished statisticians of all time in India and now his death news is making headlines on the internet and news channels. His death is a great loss for India and many are mourning his demise. He was a renowned Indian statistician and mathematician. Many are hitting online platforms to know more about his death and himself, so continue your reading to learn what happened to him, the cause of his death, and more.

He received an award of the International Prize in Statistics and the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in the field in 2023. He took his last breath on Wednesday 23 August 2023 in Buffalo located in New York and he was 102 years old at the time of his death. The cause of his death is not announced officially but it is said that he died due to his long old age. There is no announcement has been shared about his death caused by anyone of his family members and loved ones. He belongs to a Telugu family and his family will him deeply.

CR Rao Death Reason?

He was born on 10 September 1920 in Hadagali which is presently known as a town of Karnataka state located in India. His life and work spanned multiple continents and he was popular as one of the most influential statisticians of the 20th century. He becomes a renowned Indian statistician and mathematician. He made significant contributions to the fields of statistics, mathematics, and their applications. Most people know him for his education because he received various degrees and completed his education at multiple institutes. He was the eighth child in his family and get married to Bhargavi. He was the father of two children including a daughter named Tejaswini and a son named Veerendra.

He embarked on a lifelong pursuit of knowledge and intellectual exploration. He will be always remembered as a great mathematician and statics of India. Lots of people are mourning his death and many are giving tributes for his demise by commenting and posting on social media sites. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and final rites. He made a great impact on the world of mathematics and statistics which can not be overstated. His family members are suffering from a hard moment. We will update you after getting more information about himself.