Craig Toth Cause of Death? Bodybuilder Craig Toth Dies From Brain Cancer at the Age of 52

At the age of 52, bodybuilder Craig Toth, an amputee bodybuilder, tragically passed away from brain cancer after a brave battle. His life was marked by dedication, passion, and remarkable accomplishments. This article honors his remarkable journey and celebrates his accomplishments, as well as the resilience that made him such a well-loved figure in the bodybuilding community. Craig Toth was born and raised in Delta Junction Alaska, he moved to Boise Idaho where he lived and breathed his passions. At a young age, he was passionate about bodybuilding.

He went to Delta Junction High School and later went on to attend Boise State University, where he developed a strong interest in fitness and athleticism. He also owned and operated Peak Performance, and was a proud member of the National Association of Bodybuilding Professionals (NGA PRO). He was proud to have won the coveted NGA PRO bodybuilding Master division title and placed second in the NGA PRO open division. Toth was also a loving husband and devoted father. In 2022, he was honored with induction into the NGA Hall of Fame for his outstanding bodybuilding accomplishments.

Craig Toth Cause of Death?