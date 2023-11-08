Craig Toth Cause of Death? Bodybuilder Craig Toth Dies From Brain Cancer at the Age of 52

At the age of 52, bodybuilder Craig Toth, an amputee bodybuilder, tragically passed away from brain cancer after a brave battle. His life was marked by dedication, passion, and remarkable accomplishments. This article honors his remarkable journey and celebrates his accomplishments, as well as the resilience that made him such a well-loved figure in the bodybuilding community. Craig Toth was born and raised in Delta Junction Alaska, he moved to Boise Idaho where he lived and breathed his passions. At a young age, he was passionate about bodybuilding.
He went to Delta Junction High School and later went on to attend Boise State University, where he developed a strong interest in fitness and athleticism. He also owned and operated Peak Performance, and was a proud member of the National Association of Bodybuilding Professionals (NGA PRO). He was proud to have won the coveted NGA PRO bodybuilding Master division title and placed second in the NGA PRO open division. Toth was also a loving husband and devoted father. In 2022, he was honored with induction into the NGA Hall of Fame for his outstanding bodybuilding accomplishments.
Craig Toth Cause of Death?
Craig Toth was diagnosed with brain cancer and underwent surgery to treat the condition. After a lengthy battle with the fatal illness, he passed away on November 6th, 2023, according to a statement released by the President of National Gym Association Inc. (NGA), Francine Greenhause Bostinto. The statement further stated that the family is currently in a state of mourning and requests that the public respect their privacy during this difficult time. The funeral arrangements for the deceased will be announced shortly after the family has recovered from the shock of the news.
One of the things that stood out the most about Craig was his dedication to clean sport. He was a huge advocate for drug-free athletes and was involved in many different organizations and competitions. He was a member of the NGA Pro Universe. Craig’s commitment to clean sport led him to start organizing the Idaho NGA State Championships from the year 2008 to the year 2013. He left a huge impact on the bodybuilding community in Idaho. Craig Toth is remembered for more than just his bodybuilding success. He was a great motivator for so many people, inspiring them to reach their goals and get through tough times. Even though he was an amputee and had physical issues, his strength and determination gave hope to those who faced challenges.
