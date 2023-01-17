Craig Wallebeck Death Reason: GX94 Morning News Anchor Dies At 66:- It is saddened to announce that one of the popular anchors or hosts, Craig Wallebeck sadly passed away at the age of 66. Yes, the popular GX94 Morning News anchor has gone from this world after the official announcement was made. It is hard to believe that the popular host is no more among us. Since the news of his sudden passing was confirmed, his friends and colleagues are paying tribute to him and giving condolences to his family. Being a part of GX94, he was also a long-time employee of 620 CKRM. If you want to know more about him and what was the cause of his death, keep reading this article.

According to the sources, many popular celebrities and channels took their social media handles to pay tribute to the anchor. The 620 CKRM posted,” The Harvard team is sending heartfelt condolences to the family of our dear broadcast friend Craig Wallebeck. Craig passed away Saturday at the age of 66. He was a long-time employee of 620 CKRM and most recently at GX 94 in Yorkton. While Craig may have been relatively quiet, he was recognizable as a leading newsman and well respected having recently the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Radio Television Digital News Association. We are thinking of Craig’s family and his broadcast family”.

Who Was Craig Wallebeck?

Craig Wallebeck was the morning news anchor and reporter at GX94. Along with this, he had also worked at 91-5 CKPR. If we talk about his education so, he attended to William Alberhart High. He lived in Yorkton, Saskatchewan. Craig Wallebeck had been a part of the radio and television industry for almost fifty years. Later, he reached Yorkton to become a part of the morning news on GX94 in 2013.

During his career, he won Radio Television Digital News Association Lifetime Achievement Award nationally. When he was a part of the news channels, he achieved several moments and never failed to impress his audience via his talent. Many people are paying condolence to his family who is going through a very difficult time as they lost their beloved family member.

Colin Lovequist posted,” We lost a teammate, compadre, co-worker and friend. There is a piece of everyone who knew him that has gone missing. This past Friday we lost our Brother In Arms, newsman, Craig Wallebeck. He was an individual who would envelop you in his conversation. His personality commanded his stories and his flair for the unique piqued your attention. I always loved the fact that his quirky sense of humor made me want to join his antics”.