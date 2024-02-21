Crash on I-75: Georgia State Trooper Dies in Line of Duty While Investigating

We are sharing a piece of sad news that a very well-known Georgia State Trooper passed away. The tragedy took during the duty while Trooper was investigating the fatal Pedestrian crash that happened on I-75. The sudden passing of a Georgia State Patrol trooper raised several questions. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? People are coming on the internet and looking for the exact cause of death. This page will help you to learn about a Georgia State Patrol trooper and his recent viral news. If you are searching for the same then you are on the right page. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The trooper was investigating the fatal pedestrian crash. Rumors are coming that he was hit by a car during his duty. The incident has created a lot of controversy and also focusing the challenges which are faced by Law Enforcement Officers.

Crash on I-75

As per the details, the Georgia State Patrol trooper was on duty during his passing time. The fatal incident happened at Mt. Zion Boulevard which is located in Morrow, at nearly 12:30 AM. The late Georgia State Patrol trooper was on duty as he was investigating the case of a construction worker’s death. The construction worker was killed at nearly 8 PM. Unfortunately, the Georgia State Patrol trooper was hit by a passing car outside the cruiser. After the tragedy, he was rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment but after so many efforts he could not survive and lost his life in Grady Memorial Hospital.

The late trooper was part of the Georgia Department of Public Safety as he was working as a GSP's Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team. He has been working in this field for a long time. His sudden passing is the end of a brave trooper. He will always remembered by his loved ones. The driver whose vehicle hit the late trooper is taken under police custody.