Crash: Panakkad Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal Injured in Car Accident CCTV Video Footage

Panakkad Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal sustained an injury after his car hit an electric pole on Sunday evening. Thangal was visiting Muneeb’s home when the accident occurred. Muneeb is a Youth Muslim League (YML) worker who passed away in Perambra due to an electrocution. The incident took place on Sunday evening when Thangal arrived at Muneeb’s residence. In the report, it was stated that Thangal’s car rammed into an electrical pole on Sunday evening when a dog suddenly jumped in front of it. The report further stated that the accident occurred when Thangal’s vehicle veered off the road and hit the pole. Keep reading this article.

Mohammed Ali Shihab Thangal (4 May 1936 – 1 August 2009), known by the honorific prefix Sayed, was an Indian community leader, Islamic scholar, and politician from Kerala. He is sometimes regarded as “the most important Mappila leader” of modern Kerala. Born in the Yemeni-origin Sayyid (thangal) Pukkoya family of Panakkad, Shihab Thangal also functioned as the president of the Kerala state committee of the Indian Union Muslim League (1975-2009). According to historian Roland Miller, “‘wisely and sensitively, he led Muslims through the landmines of state politics for over three decades. He also led the way into cordial relationships with members of other religious communities”. Swipe to know more details.

Panakkad Basheer Ali Shihab Thangal

The incident took place on Sunday evening when the car belonging to Panakkad Sayyid Basheer Ali Shihab Gal collided with an electric post causing damage to the side of the car. The incident took place when the car lost control near Puthoorvattam on Sunday evening. According to the reports, the Innova vehicle used by the leader of the Muslim League panchayat in the Panakkad district was hit by an electric post, resulting in damage to the vehicle’s side. However, the reports also said that the driver of the car was uninjured and had returned home after undergoing basic medical treatment. Continue reading to learn about the whole article.