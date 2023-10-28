Crash-Prevention Devices Installed On NH Stretch, Caught on Camera

Here, we will talk about the latest news related to the Crash-Prevention Devices. Yes, you heard right it is coming forward that The National Highways Authority of India took some actions and decisions to decrease the cases of accidents. The news about this topic is rapidly running in the trends of social media pages and many are showing thier attention to know more about this topic. It is creating a buzz and various questions are arising, so we made an article and we will try to cover all the details. Keep continuing your reading…

As per the reports, The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) of Bhubneshwar has deployed three truck-mounted crash attenuators on the National Highway-16 between Baramunda and Chandikhole to prevent accidents. This decision was taken to prevent cases of accidents and this news is officially running on the news channels. The equipment will be deployed at daily maintenance sites on the highway to not only prevent potential accidents at maintenance sites but also to protect workers from getting hit by moving vehicles on the Highway. Swipe up this page and continue your reading to know more.

Crash-Prevention Devices Installed On NH Stretch

The NHAI regional officer Virendra Singh also stated, “For the first time, these truck-mounted impact attenuators have been deployed on any national highway in the state. Their primary purpose is to prevent road accidents and protect highway workers.” It decreases the cases of accident as well as secure the workers. He added, “Shri Jagannath Expressway Pvt. Ltd., responsible for maintaining the NH-16 section, has purchased three attenuators from the United States. Attenuators are set on the back of trucks and used as shadow vehicles for highway workers. The three attenuators have three different specifications to handle the impact of vehicles traveling at speeds of 70, 100, and 120 km/per hour respectively.

A former member of the Indian Road Safety Council, Syed Maqbool Ali also said “Workers at maintenance sites face a high risk of accidents. These machines will definitely save their lives.” Usually, for daily maintenance work on the highway, officials used to barricade sites, but this often poses an accident risk to the motorists as well as the workers. If we talk about Crash prevention devices, these are the systems that use sensors, cameras, and other technologies to detect and avoid crashes. It is expected that now the cases of accidents will decrease and it is a good decision of the government. We have shared all the available details above in this article. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to get more updates.