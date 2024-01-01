Fatal New Year’s Eve crash shuts down I-485 near Providence Road in Matthews. Good day, Today news has come stating that a deadly crash on New Year’s Eve forced the closure of I-485 near Providence Road in Matthews. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.





On Sunday evening, a collision claimed the life of one person and resulted in the closure of I-485 in Matthews. Authorities from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) report that the incident occurred on I-485 near Providence Road slightly past 9 p.m. MEDIC reports the fatality occurred at the crash site. Authorities have shut down the I-485 Outer Loop at Providence Road as crews investigate the collision. NCDOT anticipates reopening the road by 12:08 a.m. on Monday, January 1, 2024.

Crash Shuts Down I-485

