Crash: Three Die In TN Road Accident, CCTV Footage

Reportedly, a tragic crash incident took place on the Trichy-Karur National Highway (NH), that claimed the lives of three people. Every day, the number of accidents is increasing, and many lose their lives after being involved in these incidents. The news of this crash is making headlines and attracting the attention of many who are hitting online sites to get further details. Of the three deceased, one was a woman and her son, both died at the incident scene. Our sources have fetched all the available details surrounding this incident and also talk about some other topics in this article, so read it completely.

The news of this fatal crash incident is coming forward from Tricky and the authorities made their involvement to understand exactly what happened at the incident scene. According to the sources, it was a road crash incident that took place at about 11 pm on Thursday 29 February 2024 on the Trichy-Karur National Highway (NH), Pettaivaithalai town, Trichy district, Tamil Nadu. In this accident, three people were brutally killed and the incident happened when a truck and an autorickshaw in which three,(died in this incident), were traveling. Several details remain to share related to this accident, so swipe up and keep reading…

Three Die In TN Road Accident

S Sumathi, S Saravanan, and A Aravind were the three who lost their lives in this crash. Sumathi was a resident of Analai Village and she was 65 years old. Saravanan was Sumathi’s son and was 35 years old. Aravind was the driver of the autorickshaw and was 30 years old. All three were confirmed dead at the incident scene. After this incident, the locals and nearby attempted to help the victims and inform the authorities. The authorities immedialty reached the incident and began an investigation to uncover all the details. Scroll down this page and read on…

Reports say that the accident occurred when a truck carrying sand from Karaikal hit an autorickshaw traveling in the opposite direction on the Tiruchi-Karur National Highway and hit the rickshaw. The rickshaw was on the way to approaching Sakthi Nagar locality but unfortunately met the accident. Sumathi and Saravanan (victims) were returning home from a hospital in Pettaivaithalai but were unfortunately involved in this fatal accident. It is also can be said as a head-on collision. The authorities have arrested the truck driver M Velliraja, a 30-year-old individual. The investigation is underway and we will update our article after getting any further report.