CRD VS IRR Nature Isle T10, Dream11 Prediction, Lineups & Best Picks Players, Champagne Reef Divers vs Indian River Rovers:- In Dream11 Nature Isle T10, Champagne Reef Divers will go against Indian River Rovers. The thrilling match will take place on Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at 12:00 AM IST. Both sides seem to be excited about this upcoming encounter. Not just them but their fans are also looking forward to watching this forthcoming cricket match. Everyone is curious to know what will happen in this fixture and which team will dominate the rival team throughout the game. Without any further ado, let us check CRD VS IRR match details which include Live Score, Playing XI, Dream11 Prediction, and more in the article below.

Although both the teams happen to be in good form in their previous matches, it is no doubt to say that only one will come out as the winner by defeating the other and will go ahead in the league further. Let us tell the fans that Divers hold more chances to claim the victory in this fixture. Talking about Indian River Rovers, Stephen Naitram and Deon Burton will likely open the inning. Vincent Lewis will be seen batting at the one-down position as he is the backbone of the team and will bear all the crucial responsibilities. To handle the middle-order batting, Lex Magloire and Noelle Leo will step on the pitch.

CRD VS IRR Match Details

Match- CRD VS IRR

League- Dream11 Nature Isle T10

Date- January 4, 2022

Time- 12:00 AM IST

Venue- Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies

CRD VS IRR Playing XI

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD): 1.Alick Athanaze(C), 2. Leniko Boucher(WK), 3. Jahseon Alexander, 4. Darron Nedd, 5. Jedd Joseph, 6. Micah Joseph, 7. Jervon Raphael, 8. Yawani Regis(WK), 9. Jesse Marcellin, 10. Oswald George, 11. Lee Louisy

Indian River Rovers (IRR): 1.Deon Burton(WK)(C), 2. Stephen Naitram(WK), 3. Vincent Lewis, 4. Noelle Leo, 5. Lex Magloire, 6. Anderson Burton, 7. Daneal Dupigny, 8. Ashwan Lockhart, 9. Clement Marcellin, 10. Joel Durand, 11. Ken Jean

CRD VS IRR Who Will Win?

On another side, Champagne Reef Divers, the team will see Leniko Boucher and Alick Athanaze are likely to open the inning. Having the topmost fantasy points in the series, Leniko Boucher is also all set to give a memorable performance in this match. Speaking of the captain, Alick happens to be the captain who will leave no stone unturned to showcase his exceptional batting skills. Well, it is definitely no doubt to say the match is going to be quite interesting and thrilling as both CRD and IRR will move earth and heaven to give a kind of performance that will keep the viewers hooked. Follow Social Telecast for more updates on the match and other news.