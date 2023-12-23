CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Sports

CRD vs SSS Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers Dream11 Nature Isle

14 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

The Dream11 Nature Isle T10 2023 is going to play their next cricket match and it is set to be played between the teams: Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) and Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS). Both teams have so many fans worldwide and many are excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. It is fixed to begin to play at 01:15 am on Sunday 10 December 2023 and it will be played at Windsor Park located in Roseau, Dominica, West Indies. Various questions remain unclear about this match. We made an article and shared all the details, so read this article completely.

CRD vs SSS Live Score

If we talk about the points table then it is not exactly confirmed. Our sources have garnered some details related to the previous scores of both teams. As per the sources, Champagne Reef Divers played well in the last matches and this team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Sari Sari Sunrises didn’t perform well and received not a good response. This team is ranked at the bottom of the points table. Both teams will perform till the end of this match which makes it more interesting.

CRD vs SSS (Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers) Match Details

Match: Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers (CRD vs SSS)
Tournament: Dream11 Nature Isle T10
Date: Sunday, 24th December 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
CRD vs SSS Match Venue: Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica, West Indies

CRD vs SSS (Champagne Reef Divers vs Sari Sari Sunrisers) Playing 11

Champagne Reef Divers (CRD) Possible Playing 11 1.Alick Athanaze, 2. Shian Brathwaite, 3. Dillon Douglas, 4. Jahseon Alexander, 5. Brian Joseph, 6. Kurtney Anselm, 7. Yawani Regis(WK), 8. Jervon Raphael, 9. Sebastien Brumant, 10. Shaheim Ceasar, 11. Kimron George

Sari Sari Sunrisers (SSS) Possible Playing 11 1.Kofi James, 2. Kershaski Jno Lewis, 3. Tyrone Theophile(C), 4. Deon Burton(WK), 5. Niall Payne, 6. Delroy Liverpool, 7. Jahson Vidal, 8. Tyrese LeBlanc, 9. Junior Jervier, 10. Dillan John, 11. Savio Anselm

Reportedly, this cricket match is set to be live telecast on the Fancode online streaming platform. It is not easy to predict the team winning prediction of both teams because both performed their best which makes the decision hard. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and the weather is also clear on the match day. There is no chance of rain on the match day which will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium. Keep following dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting topics of sports.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

prochem male enhancement pills africa black ant male enhancement goril x male enhancement pills danger of male enhancement pills what gnc supplement works like viagra over the counter ed pills rite aid free male enhancement supplements ed pills over the counter compared to viagra best o er the counter sex pills sex enhancement pills and alcohol natural male enhancement pills can acupuncture help erectile dysfunction viagra to treat heart disease male enhancement pills needing a prescription rhino liquid male enhancement reviews medicine to cure erectile dysfunction in usa does viagra help with ejaculation is penis enlargement pills real how to actors lose weight fast diet pills pros and cons list workouts for 13 year olds to lose weight lose weight injection nhs keto gummy bears ingredients pills to help me lose belly fat keyo plus acv gummies apple cider vinegar gummies glow best price delta 9 gummies how much cbd to take for anxiety and panic attacks blood thinners and cbd gummies cbd marijauna and pain management cbd gummies with no melatonin science cbd gummies where to buy which is better hemp gummies or cbd gummies cbest cbd products cbd gummies from c4 healthlabs mn gummies thc cbd strain for pain is it illegal to mail cbd gummies can you drive if you take cbd gummies cbd gummies with chamomile