CRE vs ROM Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Scorecard

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. Because a very famous and outstanding Serie A league is all set for the football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Cremonese vs Roma. Both teams are very famous among people and they are ready to entertain their fans with two powerful teams. Now all the fans are searching for the match details as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the CRE vs ROM match and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the football match lovers are waiting for this match as they know that it will be more interesting and entertaining. Now both team players are ready to defeat each other in the match. If anyone wants to see the match on the playground then you can purchase the tickets from websites. The Serie A match between Cremonese vs Roma will be played at Giovanni Zini Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Still, all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

CRE vs ROM Live Score

Match Details

Team: Cremonese (CRE) vs Roma (ROM)

Date: 28th February 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Giovanni Zini Stadium

League: Serie A

Cremonese (CRE) Possible Playing 11: 1.Marco Carnesecchi, 2. Matteo Bianchetti, 3. Emanuel Aiwu, 4. Alex Ferrari, 5. Leonardo Sernicola, 6. Emanuele Valeri, 7. Charles Pickel, 8. Soualiho Meite, 9. Marco Benassi, 10. Frank Tsadjout, 11. David Okereke

Roma (ROM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Chris Smalling, 3. Leonardo Spinazzola, 4. Gianluca Mancini, 5. Roger Ibanez, 6. Rick Karsdorp, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Edoardo Bove, 9. Stephan El Shaarawy, 10. Tammy Abraham, 11. Paulo Dybala

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very hardworking and talented and they always give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Cremonese vs Roma on 28th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Giovanni Zini Stadium. The CRE team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches, and draw 2 matches and on the other hand, ROM team won 3 matches, lost 1 match and draw 1 match. ROM team looks good in the recent matches and this team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.