CRE vs SPZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team Cremonese vs Spezia Serie A

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for you one of the best Serie A leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match will be played between Cremonese vs Spezia. Both teams have a good fan following and now fans are also super excited about the match as they are also ready to support their favorite team. Now fans must be very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the CRE vs SPZ match and we will share it with you in this article.

Serie A is coming back with two powerful teams. Now the fan’s match is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. All the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to skip any last chance to win the match. The Serie A match between Cremonese and Spezia will be played at Giovanni Zini Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. All the players are very keen to know about the match like team, date, day, venue, lineup and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Cremonese (CRE) vs Spezia (SPZ)

League: Serie A

Day: Sunday

Date: 7th May 2023

Time:12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Giovanni Zini Stadium

Cremonese (CRE) Possible Playing 11:1.Marco Carnesecchi, 2. Luka Lochoshvili, 3. Johan Vasquez, 4. Leonardo Sernicola, 5. Emanuele Valeri, 6. Michele Castagnetti, 7. Charles Pickel, 8. Soualiho Meite, 9. Pablo Galdames, 10. Frank Tsadjout, 11. Cyriel Dessers

Spezia (SPZ) Possible Playing 11:1.Bartlomiej Dragowski, 2. Kelvin Adou, 3. Ethan Ampadu, 4. Przemyslaw Wisniewski, 5. Simone Bastoni, 6. Viktor Kovalenko, 7. Albin Ekdal, 8. Salvatore Esposito, 9. Emmanuel Gyasi, 10. Daniele Verde, 11. Eldor Shomurodov

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very talented and amazing. This match is going to be played between Cremonese vs Spezia on 7th May 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Giovanni Zini Stadium. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. The CRE team won 2 matches, lost 1 match and draw 2 matches on the other hand the SPZ team won 0 matches, lost 3 matches and draw 2 matches. The CRE team has more chances to win the match against SPZ.